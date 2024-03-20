Florence resident Sal Piacente receives award recognizing his expertise in casino game protection

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune reporter

He’s watching – so don’t even think about it.

Sal Piacente is a renowned expert in the field of casino game protection, with over 38 years of experience.

“I’ve always had a passion for cheating and scamming,” Piacente told the Northern Kentucky Tribune. “When I was 12, my father showed me the seven-card monte scam; and warned me about it.”

And today, the soon-to-be 60-year-old Florence resident has demonstrated an unparalleled commitment to advancing the field of game protection through education, consultation, and training.

So much, so, The World Game Protection Conference’s founders – Willy and Jo Allison – announced Piacente has been awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for his contributions to the field of casino game protection.

The award ceremony was in conjunction with the 2024 edition of the conference meetings at The Trop in Las Vegas.

The World Game Protection Conference, Sal says, his been in existence some 18-plus years.

But for Sal Piacente, it certainly was a long time coming.

“I dropped out of high school and joined the Marines,” the native of Brooklyn, New York said. “I eventually received my G.E.D. while serving.”

Then, it was off to his life’s dream – busting con men and scammers.

“I went to Black Jack school in Atlantic City, and was taught how to deal cards,” he said.

So, Sal have you ever, ugh cheated?

“Glad you asked,” he responded. “Never – it’s just not the right thing to do.”

Cheating and scamming in casinos is a major problem, he says. “The industry is growing and expanding so fast, it’s hard to get qualified and experienced help.

Piacente has the expertise as well as passion and sleight of hand mastery to make a true impact in the field of gaming protection.

“Many personnel at casinos are not trained properly,” he said. “And to let you in on a little secret,” he continued, “Most cheating occurs on the Black Jack table.”

But if you’re really game, the best game to cheat — according to Piacente – Baccarat.

“Baccarat because all players bet on the winning outcome,” he said. “There are only two sides – the player and the banker.”

A game of Baccarat has three possible outcomes – player win, banker win and tie.

And, the banker does not refer to the house, Piacente says. Participants in the game have the option to bet on either the player or bankers’ hand.

And the biggest casino scams are in Mechow, he says.

“The scams there,” Piacente says, “will get here to the states in about five years.”

That’s because the gambling limits are so much higher, Piacente notes.

“You can bet $100,000 or $200,000 a hand,” he said, “I’ve seen $300,000 hands.”

What Piacente does is protect properties against scams – trains people, staff, supervisors with superior surveillance.

“I’ve devoted my scams to cheating,” he said, “and with his wife founded UniverSal Game Protection Development, Inc. UGPD has over 200 casino clients around the world.

So, Sal what about the new influx of sports betting?

“I don’t know a thing about betting on sports or the horses,” he said. “The only way to beat the horses,” he said, “is with a whip.”