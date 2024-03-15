GCTC Workforce Solution to host lunch and learn event for KY FAME at Boone campus March 21

Gateway Community and Technical College’s Workforce Solutions department will host a free lunch and learn event to promote the Federation for Advanced Manufacturing program (FAME.) The event will start at 11 a.m. on March 21 at the college’s Boone campus in Florence.

Gateway’s Workforce Solutions invites interested companies to join them for this exciting lunch and learn event to discover the employer benefits of participating in the NKY Fame program, as well as an inside look at Gateway’s state of the art Advanced Manufacturing Technician Program (AMT).

Including catered tacos, the event will also feature valuable insights from the local companies and organizations who are currently sponsoring students in the FAME program including, Safran, Nucor, Krauss Maffei, Holcim, Perfetti Van Melle, L’Oréal, Steinert, Armor-Iimak, and Bosch.

Discover how you and your business can support the next generation of Northern Kentucky manufacturing leaders while enjoying a complimentary lunch and networking with local industry professionals.

Gateway’s AMT program is a two-year associate degree program that provides students with a unique opportunity to gain hands-on experience with world-class manufacturers while also earning a competitive salary. Students attend classes at Gateway two days a week and work with sponsoring manufacturing companies three days per week, allowing them to apply what they learn in the classroom to real-world situations.

In addition to technical coursework in areas such as electricity, robotics, and preventive maintenance, students also participate in workshops that focus on developing essential skills for success in the manufacturing industry, such as problem-solving, communication, and work ethic. By working closely with both the college and the sponsoring companies, students are able to gain a well-rounded education that prepares them for a successful career in advanced manufacturing.

For more information, please visit www.nkyfame.com.

Gateway Community and Technical College