KBE selects Lawrence Co. Superintendent Robbie Fletcher as state’s next commissioner of education

The Kentucky Board of Education (KBE) has selected Robbie Fletcher, the superintendent of Lawrence County Schools, as Kentucky’s next commissioner of education.

As the chief state school officer and chief executive officer for the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE), the commissioner recommends and implements KBE policies and directs KDE in the management of the state’s 171 public school districts, the Kentucky School for the Deaf (KSD), Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB) and the 50 state operated area technology centers (ATCs). KBE Chair Sharon Porter Robinson said Fletcher demonstrates the leadership qualities desired by the board.

“On behalf of the Kentucky Board of Education, I congratulate our newly selected commissioner of education,” said Robinson. “After thoughtful consideration of the feedback collected from numerous Kentucky stakeholders and the priorities of the KBE, we sought a leader who embodies the qualities of an ambassador and statesperson, an expert instructional leader, a strong organizational leader and a visionary innovator. We are confident that Dr. Fletcher meets these requirements and are excited about the future of education in the Commonwealth under his leadership.”

Fletcher has been the superintendent of Lawrence County since 2014. Prior to that, he served as principal of Sheldon Clark High School (Martin County) from 2009 to 2014 and as principal of Warfield Middle School (Martin County) from 2005 to 2009. Fletcher started his career in 1996 as a math and science teacher before becoming the assistant principal at Inez Middle School (Martin County) in 2004.

“I appreciate the Kentucky Board of Education selecting me for your next commissioner of education. It was evident in the interview process that each person on the board has a profound love for every child in the Commonwealth,” said Fletcher. “If confirmed, I will be honored to serve all of Kentucky’s kids and all those involved in our kids’ educational experiences alongside each Board member.

Fletcher said he also appreciates the support of his family, friends and colleagues during the process and throughout his career.

“I am thankful to have a large network of people who were always willing to listen, to consult or to advise regardless of the professional title that I held,” he said. “I look forward to growing this network so we can collectively make the best decisions possible for our students.”

During his time as a school administrator, Fletcher has worked with the Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) in several different ways:

• Lawrence County participates in the Kentucky Innovative Learning Network (KY ILN) and the Local Laboratories of Learning (L3s). • Fletcher currently serves as chair of the Local Superintendents Advisory Council (LSAC) and serves as a member of the Superintendents Advisory Council. • He was part of the state assessment and accountability advisory committee from 2022-2023, working as part of a group to recommend accountability cut scores to LSAC and KBE. • He served as a member of the Commissioner’s Kentucky Coalition for Advancing Education, a precursor to the Kentucky United We Learn Council.

Fletcher also has experience working with state lawmakers as a member of the School Funding Task Force in 2021 and with the U.S. Department of Education as chairman of the Appalachia Regional Advisory Committee.

“As a department, the staff of KDE will strive daily to build relationships so we can better serve our 171 school districts and more importantly, our future leaders that are inside our classrooms every day,” said Fletcher. “As commissioner, I will bring the same ‘ALL IN’ attitude every day as I have in Lawrence County because our 600,000-plus students deserve nothing less! As many of you may have guessed, I look forward to using the hashtag ‘#AllinKY’ in recognizing our students every chance I get!”

Fletcher earned his doctorate and his superintendent certification from Morehead State University. He earned a master’s degree in education from the University of Kentucky in 2002 and a bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Morehead State University in 1996.

Fletcher will begin his role on July 1, pending confirmation by the Kentucky Senate.

