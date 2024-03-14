Make a difference in a child’s life as a Northern Kentucky Education Council One to One coach

Do you have a passion for reading? If so, you can share that passion and make a big impact on a child’s life. Reading on grade level by 3rd grade is a determining factor of a child’s future academic success.

One to One provides a cadre of trained volunteers to help more than 180 students in 1st-3rd grade across 25 elementary schools in Northern Kentucky. Coaches help students overcome their literacy challenges, gain confidence in their reading skills, and develop a solid foundation for future success.

Call for Volunteers: The Northern Kentucky Education Council is recruiting parents, grandparents, business leaders and community volunteers to serve as One to One Reading Coaches in Covington and Newport Elementary Schools.

Coaches meet with the same student once a week for approximately 35 minutes during the school day.

Coaches must attend a FREE five-hour, in-person training session to learn specific strategies to help young readers. Coaches receive materials and supplies to use during the weekly coaching sessions. Coaches are provided ongoing professional development opportunities throughout the year.

One to One Coach Trainings: Registration is now open for the following new coach training sessions (space is limited). Register today at: nkyec.org/one-to-one.

Time: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Lunch will be provided)

Dates and Locations:

Thursday, March 21 @ Newport Independent School District, 30 West 8th Street

Saturday, March 23 @ Campbell County Public Library – Newport Branch, 901 6th Street

Learn more: One to One coaches and local school leaders share their passion and love for One to One Reading: https://youtu.be/1tRas7x4Rak

This opportunity for additional coaches in Covington and Newport is made possible through a partnership with the National Center for Families Learning.

Community members can also invest in student success by donating to One to One. Donations help provide literacy training for coaches, coaching resources and supplies and books for students. Donate today or learn more at nkyec.org/one-to-one.

The Northern Kentucky Educational Council