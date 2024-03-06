Mike Tussey: Self confidence, pride and high self esteem — you might find it all on the stage

We all watch a ton of movies in our lives. In the last century, movies became a staple of our society at small theaters across country. By the early 20th century, movies became our leisurely way to enjoy all types of entertainment; from cowboys, comedy, sports, monsters, drama to even noir movies.

Whatever you come up with – it’s been filmed.

Television soon hit our way of life and movies scored high on the entertainment chart. While the movies become our center of attention, we become enamored with certain actors and actresses. Who knows why we prefer one over another. It could be beauty, personality, voice or even stature. Some film stars became household names and each along the way capture millions of fans worldwide.

Have you ever in your wildest dreams give valid thought of becoming an actor?

Certainly there are lots of incentives to perk your ambitions such as fame, money and a new lifestyle.

It’s likely once upon a time while watching a movie you thought, “WOW! I would love to become a star, BUT….”

Then the reasons begin rolling and naturally they become excuses. The very thought of it all soars into oblivion. You’re right – the chances of you making it are at best 1-50,000. Even most experienced actors face the odds of 56 making it of 135,000 available jobs.

Nevertheless, aspiring actors flock to Hollywood and New York in pursuit of their dreams despite knowing, they have a better chance of being hit by a satellite that attaining fame and fortune.

Given these dismal thoughts, there is an avenue of possibility that just might fit your thoughts and uncovered talent. That avenue is a Community Theater.

Every theater is unique. They all have one thing in common; each one is operated by members of the community, for the community. Certainly, there are benefits you will reap such as gaining experience, honing your skills, making connections and a new support group backing you all the way.

If you are looking for something that will add confidence and skills to your life as well as new friends, Community Theater may be just what you are looking for.

During my college years I was going through the rigors of studying hopefully meeting new people on campus. In high school, I was a “mouse.” You know, seen but never heard. My confidence level socially was extinct. I felt I had nothing in common with anyone. My senior year, I was “drafted” to be in the annual Senior Play – “The Trail of the Lonesome Pine.” You can imagine my fear of such a thing.

I had trouble interacting with other students, let alone interact with others on a stage. I begged to be relieved of the role, but that fell on deaf ears. I remember having only one line and it was easy to remember. The play ended and so did my fears of the stage.

My freshman year in college was 1956. I was drafted again my speech instructor who was the producer and director of plays for the college. My part was only a walk on in “Arsenic and Old Lace.” That was easy. However, something was going on socially I never experienced before with a group. I was making new friends while being around the plays and being a member of our stagecraft class too.

Professor JB Sowards asked me to read for a part in his next play entitled “Mr. Roberts.” By this time I had several new friends and we were having fun at play practice etc. That evening I read for the part of “Ensign Frank T. Pulver.” Keep in mind, this was my first possible speaking role except for that one line back in high school. At the end of the week, Professor Sowards awarded the roles for his newest play scheduled for early November. Sowards with a huge smile invited me on the stage to receive my script for “Mr. Roberts.” The play was a huge hit on Broadway in New York and was a super movie in 1955 starring Henry Fonda in the title role, and Jack Lemon as Ensign Pulver.

Later that night, I began scouring through the pages as my line count was soaring. Soaring to 387 lines.

I panicked. There was no way I could ever memorize over 300 lines let along the acting part of my role.

I was carrying 16 hours that semester and given that load, there was not much time to spend in memorizing my lines.

So, I made a trip to Professor Sowards to beg off of my new responsibility. He would not give in saying, “Mike, you can do this. Trust me, you will do great!”

For me, I was in dire straits.

He gave me confidence that I could learn my lines and in doing so, I would indeed become – Ensign Frank Thurlow Pulver. The weeks turned into months and even I was surprised I had memorized my lines as well as the acting required to become Pulver. All of a sudden, I was no longer the mouse. I had confidence with a revitalization of my enthusiasm and energy. Simply put, via this role in dramatics I became a brand new me full of what it took to become successful.

After “Mr. Roberts,” I was a cast member in two more plays including “Teahouse of the August Moon” and “The Whole Towns Talking.” By this time, the doubts were gone and confidence reigned.

After college in 1961, I began my long radio and television career and the rest is history.

Today, without any doubt whatsoever, I owe it all to Professor JB Sowards who took a 19-year-old kid, and filled him with all the confidence he needed to be successful. At no time, did I ever have a dream of becoming a professional actor. What I gained was a “recipe for success” filled with energy, confidence and new found lifetime friends.

If you would like to get involved, meet new friends and create a “new” you, here are a few Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area Community Theaters:

• Community Actors Studio

10500 Reading Road

Cincinnati, Ohio 45211

513-615-2827

• The Drama Workshop

Cheviot 513-598-8303

• Sunset Players

Cincinnati 513-588-4988

• Cohen Family Studio Theater

Cincinnati 513-556-4183

• Cincinnati Music Theater

513-621-2787



• Village Players of Fort Thomas, Ky.

859-240-7897

• Falcon Theater, Newport, Ky.

513-479-6783

• FootLighters, Newport, Ky.

859-291-7464

You don’t have to be pursuing a professional career, you can get involved because of the many benefits your will reap. The best part, your self esteem will soar to new heights. In fact, there’s a good bet, there is a Community Theater in your area. They would love to have you join them.

Put some fun into your life, it could be just what you need to change your life with a ton of fun and new friends.

Try Acting.

Mike Tussey has “retired” from a 60-plus-year career as a legendary play-by-play announcer for over 2000 football, baseball, and basketball games, including most recently for ESPN+. His career also includes a stint in law enforcement, teaching and coaching, and writing books, including the “Touchdown Saints.” He grew up in Eastern Kentucky and now lives in Florence with his wife, Jo. He has opened another “Door of Opportunity” and is now a regular columnist for the NKyTribune.