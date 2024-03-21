Newport-based eat well celebrations and feasts announces acquisition of Jeff Thomas Catering

Two of the region’s catering companies are joining forces as eat well celebrations and feasts has announced the acquisition of Jeff Thomas Catering. The newly combined company will operate under the eat well brand and will focus on special events, weddings, galas and corporate events.

The merger comes as Jeff Thomas Catering’s founder, Jeff Thomas, prepares to retire at the end of 2024. Thomas launched his business in 1985 with the goal of delivering intimate multi-course dinner parties, complete with personal experiences and paired wines. Over the past 38 years, Jeff Thomas Catering has grown into an award-winning full-service catering company known for its exemplary food and customized service.

Jeff Thomas Catering provides services for more than 625 events annually, with sales exceeding $2.2 million.

“I chose to explore my exit of the industry with Renee and eat well celebrations and feasts because of our shared catering philosophies – provide our guests with high-quality food and expert service,” said Thomas. “Before starting her own company, she was our pastry chef for two years, so I trusted her the most to continue the legacy of Jeff Thomas Catering. Combining the two companies will make eat well unbeatable in the continuation of quality events in our region. I am proud to pass my hat to Renee and her dedicated team.”

Founded in 2005 by Renee Schuler, eat well specializes in providing memorable catered meals at venues throughout the city, in private homes, and corporate locations. The company specializes in events with seasonal food, efficient service, and unique presentations. Schuler opened eat well upon her return from New York City, where she began her culinary career at the Institute of Culinary Education in Manhattan.

Working for companies owned by chefs Bobby Flay and Daniel Boulud during her time in New York, Schuler found her way back to Cincinnati to be closer to family. She spent time at various restaurants but found her way to Jeff Thomas Catering, where she spent two years as pastry chef, mentoring under Thomas.

“Sharing a meal is key to human connection. It’s a gift that transcends boundaries and fosters unforgettable bonds. This is something that I learned from Jeff early in my career,” said Schuler. “We are honored to continue Jeff’s legacy in the catering space – ensuring every guest we encounter finds comfort and joy in our hospitality, woven through the threads of exceptional food and service.”

Newport-based eat well operates out of the old Yorkshire Club/Bernhard’s Bakery building, which Schuler purchased in 2019. The restored building is home to eat well’s commissary kitchen, offices, and the eat well Takeaway Shop, which provides menu items for entertaining around the holidays.

Eat well supports 1,500 events in the region annually, such as catering the Major League Baseball All-Star Game Gala with 4,500 guests in 2015. eat well is also the caterer for many of the cultural organizations in Cincinnati including The Cincinnati Opera, Playhouse in the Park, The Cincinnati Ballet, The CSO, The May Festival and Cincinnati Parks.

Following completion of the merger in July, eat well will employ more than 100 people. eat well will acquire Jeff Thomas Catering’s inventory of rental items including serviceware, china and glassware as well as centerpieces, décor items and equipment. Thomas will remain involved through the end of the year and plans to execute and =oversee Jeff Thomas Catering events scheduled through December.

