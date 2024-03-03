NKU to offer Veteran Leadership minor, crediting skills, experiences gained through military service

Northern Kentucky University has announced the launch of a ground-breaking Veteran Leadership minor, designed to specifically recognize and credit the valuable skills and experiences gained by military and veteran students during their service in the military.

This innovative program aims to bridge the gap between military training and higher education, allowing military students and veterans to translate their extensive knowledge and expertise into academic credit.

The Veteran Leadership minor acknowledges the unique leadership skills learned through military service.

It will give students up to 21 credit hours towards their minor for Joint Service Training hours, the time spent learning and training in the military will now translate directly into a minor in Veteran Leadership.

The only program of its kind in the region, NKU understands the immense dedication and sacrifice required of military personnel and aims to honor that commitment.

“Our new Veteran Leadership minor not only honors the dedication of our military and veteran students but also recognizes the immense value they bring to our campus community,” says Rusty Mardis, NKU coordinator of veteran student services.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this initiative, empowering our veterans to leverage their expertise and seamlessly transition into academic success. This minor will save our students time and money in their pursuit of a degree.”

The Veteran Leadership minor will be available for veteran students starting in the fall of 2024.

Northern Kentucky University