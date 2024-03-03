NKY Young Professionals accepting applications for 2024 Next Generation Leader Awards

Applications are now open for the 2024 Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs), hosted by Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP), presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. A program of the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the NGLAs honor young professionals ages 40 and under for significant accomplishments within their chosen professional field, as well as their commitment and contributions to the community.

“The Next Generation Leader Awards honor and celebrate the steadfast efforts and vital contributions that young leaders are making within the region,” said Kyle Frizzell, Director of Events. “You don’t need to wait for someone in your network to nominate you, we encourage outstanding young professionals to apply for this professional award on their own. Know a young leader who you think is making a significant impact on the region? Encourage them to apply!”

The NGLAs recognize young professionals in eight categories. Applications should be submitted based on the applicants’ primary job responsibilities, not the category the company they work for falls under:

• Arts, Entertainment and Hospitality (visual/performing arts, tourism, restaurants, hotels, retail, museums, etc.) • Education (teacher, school principal/vice principal, coach, school board member) • Entrepreneurship (start-ups, business owners, small business incubators) • Medical & Healthcare Services (physicians, nurses, healthcare administrators) • Professional Services (accounting, banking, insurance, architects, commercial developers, mortgage brokers, financial planners, business development/sales, attorney, HR, real estate, etc.) • Public Relations, Media and Marketing (public relations, writers, government affairs, media relations, graphic designers, community relations, etc.) • Public Service and Community-Based Organizations (nonprofit professionals, state employees, lobbyists, local government, armed services, police officer, firefighter) • Skilled Trades (manufacturing, construction, electricians, etc.) • Technology (software developer, computer systems analyst, information security analyst, data analyst, web developer) • Transportation, Logistics and Supply Chain (logistics coordinators, logistics sales representatives, drivers, operations manager, material control analyst, etc.)

Applications are due April 26, 2024. The 2024 NGLA finalists will be announced in May. All finalists and award winners will be honored at the annual NGLA Celebration on July 11, 2024, at The Madison Event Center. To nominate a young professional for a Next Generation of Leader Award, visit NKYChamber.com/nglanom.

To learn more about the Next Generation of Leader Awards visit www.NKYChamber.com/NGLA.

The NKYP program is presented by St. Elizabeth Healthcare. The networking sponsor is Dean Dorton. The NKYP event sponsor is Scooter Media. The NGLA media partner is the Cincinnati Business Courier.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce