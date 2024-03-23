Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce names finalists for May 2 Business Impact Awards

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has announced finalists for its annual Business Impact Awards. The winners will be announced during an awards event from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 2, at Drees Pavilion in Covington.

Each year, the NKY Chamber recognizes local business leaders and innovators that are positively impacting the Northern Kentucky Metro through innovation, creativity, strong business practices and leadership.

“The Business Impact Awards provide us with a platform to recognize businesses that are driving progress in our region, bolstering the competitiveness and prosperity of Northern Kentucky,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “This year’s finalists have demonstrated their significant contributions through innovative strategies, commitment to customer service, employee-centered initiatives and more. It’s truly gratifying to celebrate their efforts and unwavering dedication.”

The 2024 Business Impact Awards finalists are:

Small (1-10), Medium (11-50), Large (over 50) Business Award: Recognizes businesses that are industry leaders in their respective markets and represent Northern Kentucky to the broader region by providing outstanding goods or services.

Small Business

• AtWork Personnel

• Cincinnati Scholarship Foundation

• Greenway Innovations

• PEOPLEfirst Talent & Retention Consulting

• Poseidons Pizza

Medium Business

• Greater Comfort Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.

• Homewatch Caregivers of Northern Kentucky

• Madison Design

• ROADiD

• The Post Tabs & Bottle Shop

Large Business

• Donnellon McCarthy Enterprises

• HUB International

• Notre Dame Academy

• Prosource

• SHP

Community Champions Award: Recognizes a business or organization that not only engages and gives back to the community but values a strong diverse and inclusive workforce as part of the culture and values of the organization.

For-Profit Company

• Barnes Dennig

• CTI Clinical Trials and Consulting

• Pella

• TENTE Casters, Inc.

• Verst Logistics

Nonprofit Company

• Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati

• Catholic Charities – Parish Kitchen

• Children’s Law Center

• Esperanza Latino Center of Northern Kentucky

• Reviv Family Support Foundation

Cool Place to Work Award: Recognizes a business that is a fun place to work and demonstrates innovative initiatives to discover, grow, maintain and retain its workforce while fostering a culture where employees value their jobs and enjoy going to work.

• Fidelity Investments

• Jolly Plumbing Drains Heating Air

• MassMutual Ascend Life Insurance Company

• Prysmian

• Rudler, PSC

Heritage Award: Recognizes a business that has shown consistent stability and has been an economic contributor to the Northern Kentucky community. (Must have been in business longer than 25 years.)

• CHNK Behavioral Health

• Kentucky Symphony Orchestra

• OrthoCincy Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine

• Perfetti Van Melle USA

• Sterling Cut Glass

Start-Up Award: Recognizes a business that has been in operation for at least one year, but less than five. This business has shown proven growth and demonstrates sustainability.

• CSR Collective LLC

• KTS Advocacy

• Latitude 21 Travel

• Nichefire

• UNIQUE INTERNATIONAL MARKET

Innovation Award: Recognizes a business that has inspired and delivered new thinking in the marketplace.

• Cooler Keg

• Flamel.ai

• KLH Engineers

• LINK Media

• Skidaddles

“The tremendous finalists for the 2024 Business Impact Awards are the definition of excellence in which every Northern Kentucky business strives to be,” said Tony Johnson, market president for Northern Kentucky for Huntington National Bank, presenting sponsor for the 2024 awards. “We take pride in partnering with the NKY Chamber to acknowledge the accomplishments of these businesses and the individuals propelling their achievements forward. We all benefit from their knowledge and successes.”

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce