Point/Arc group enjoying Amtrak’s ‘On Track for Good’ program for trip to Chicago for fun, touring

By Andy Furman

Point/Arc

There will be seven sleepy-eyed individuals at Cincinnati’s Union Terminal (1301 Western Avenue) waiting for the AMTRAK Cardinal around 1:30 a.m. this Thursday morning.

That contingent will be led – and supervised – by Regina Watts, Activities Director for The Point/Arc – the Covington-based non-profit organization that serves individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities (I/DD).

The group – thanks to Amtrak and their On Track for Good Program – is headed to Chicago for six days of fun and touring the Windy City.

“We’ve taken our individuals all over,” said Watts, a 17-year employee of The Point/Arc, “But this is our first train trip. And I know the group is tremendously excited – not only to see Chicago, but for the train ride.”

From The Bahamas to Los Angeles, with stops in Florida, Myrtle Beach (S.C.), Memphis/Nashville and Gatlinburg, Baltimore, Branson, Mo. and St. Louis as well as Canada, The Point/Arc has managed to have their clients get a taste of travel across the United States – and Canada.

“Our trips are not only tremendous bonding experiences,” said Watts, “But a true learning and educational time.”

Amtrak’s On Track for Good program is committed to fostering and promoting diversity, inclusion and belonging. In administering the Program, Amtrak will not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, national origin, disability or any other protected category under federal or state law as it pertains to hiring or the provision of services, according to an official Amtrak statement.

Plans call for The Point/Arc group to depart Cincinnati (approx.) 1:20 a.m. Thursday morning to Chicago on Amtrak’s Cardinal train; and return Tuesday, March 26 th at (approx.) 3:20 a.m.

“We’re excited to see the famous Navy Pier, the aquarium and their planetarium,” Watts said. “But we must thank the good people at Amtrak that makes this all possible for our people. “In fact, we’re planning to send them some of our photos from the trip.”

The Point/Arc began in 1972 as a support group for parents of individuals with intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disabilities. The organization has grown to an holistic agency with a wide range of around- the-clock programs for more than 1,400 individuals with a variety of disabilities, from autism to down syndrome to many one-of-a-kind diagnoses.

“It is our mission to fill in the service gaps and help individuals with I/DD live their dreams and become inclusive members of the community,” said Judi Gerding, President and Founder of The Point/Arc.