REDI Cincinnati names finalists for James A. Wuenker Growth Award, four from Northern Kentucky

REDI Cincinnati announces 14 companies across the region as finalists for the James A. Wuenker Growth Awards, four from Northern Kentucky.

The winning companies and projects will be announced and recognized for their impact on the region at REDI’s 10th Anniversary Celebration and Annual Meeting presented by JobsOhio and PNC on March 26.

REDI Cincinnati’s James A. Wuenker Growth Awards were created to highlight projects in the previous year that made a significant economic impact on the Cincinnati region. The project finalists not only represent new jobs or capital investment, but they are meaningful new developments in both the local communities and Cincinnati region as a whole that demonstrate growth and economic vitality.

Named in honor of the late Jim Wuenker, a distinguished economic developer who shaped the future of the region and played a critical role in major projects such as Fidelity Investments’ Covington campus in Kentucky, and Miller Brewing in Butler County, Ohio, the awards are presented annually. Wuenker served as an inspiration to all economic developers in the Cincinnati region, and the Growth Awards reflect his leadership and lasting impact.

“Congratulations to Ancra Cargo, DHL Express, Keller Logistics and Safran Landing Systems for being named James A. Wuenkjer Growth Awards finalists by REDI Cincinnati,” said Lee Crume, President & CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership. “The new jobs and investment by these Northern Kentucky companies are important drivers of growth in the Cincinnati region. We thank them for their commitment to the Northern Kentucky community.”

All four Northern Kentucky companies were recognized at the BE NKY annual forum in January.

A committee of REDI Cincinnati investors, which includes representatives from communities and businesses across the Cincinnati region, selects the Growth Award winners from projects completed the previous year.

The following companies were named finalists for the Growth Awards:

• Ancra Cargo (Hebron, KY) – Submitted by BE NKY

• DHL Express (Hebron, KY) – Submitted by BE NKY

• Element Materials Technology (Blue Ash, Ohio) – Submitted by City of Blue Ash

• GE Aerospace (Evendale, Ohio) – Submitted by Village of Evendale

• General Tool Company (Evendale, Ohio) – Submitted by Village of Evendale

• Keller Logistics (Covington, KY) – Submitted by City of Covington

• MANE (Woodlawn, Ohio) – Submitted by Alloy

• Oats Overnight (West Chester, Ohio) – Submitted by West Chester Township

• Preventx (Blue Ash, Ohio) – Submitted by City of Blue Ash

• Republic Wire (West Chester, Ohio) – Submitted by West Chester Township

• Resilience (West Chester, Ohio) – Submitted by West Chester Township

• Safran Landing Systems Kentucky (Boone County KY) – Submitted by BE NKY

• Vinylmax Windows (Hamilton, Ohio) – Submitted by City of Hamilton

• Worldpay (Cincinnati, Ohio) – Submitted by Symmes Township

