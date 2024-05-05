During Mental Health Awareness month in May, KCPL highlighting mental and physical health efforts

You know you can get books at the library, but did you also know you can get fit both physically and mentally?

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and the Kenton County Public Library is highlighting a new breed of librarian – one who uses her newfound skills to reach out to the community.

Erin DeSantis has been a librarian at the Kenton County Public Library for 20 years. But in 2023 she was given a new title as the Kenton County Public Library’s first Health and Wellness librarian.

During her last 20 years as a librarian, DeSantis has brought an empathetic nature and genuine desire to help everyone in the community. She has a particular penchant for reaching out to those disenfranchised or struggling and trying to make things a little better for themselves. At the very least, she wants everyone to know she cares, and that they aren’t alone.

A registered yoga instructor with over 500 hours of training completed, DeSantis is also a certified mediation and pranayama teacher and a reiki master teacher. In addition to the monthly classes she teaches at the library, DeSantis’ passion for helping has developed itself in many ways throughout the community:

• She has been providing yoga and guided mediation programs to those struggling with addiction and in treatment at a local rehabilitation facility. • During the stressful months of Covid-19, DeSantis brought yoga, mindfulness, and meditation programs to the community via online platforms like Zoom, Facebook Live and Instagram. • She has coordinated the library’s involvement in the Veteran’s Yoga project to reach out to those battling PTSD and other challenges. • DeSantis partnered with We Rock the Spectrum gym, a place for children of all ability levels to play. • She works with teachers, helping them with stress reduction techniques. • Teaches mindfulness practices at New Perceptions. • Teaches anxiety reducing techniques and grounding practices to the residents of a local orphanage.

“For the past few years, we have been building our health and wellness class offerings at each of our library branches,” said DeSantis. “It is our intention to make wellness accessible to everyone and our hope that the classes will provide those with a welcoming space to discover new interests, build community with like-minded individuals and support local businesses that specialize in wellness. It is important to the library that the classes offered are well-rounded and focus on all aspects of one’s well-being: emotional, mental, and physical.”

DeSantis was recently recognized for her contributions by the Kentucky Department for Libraries and Archives as a recipient of the Margaret F. Willis Outstanding Community Library Service Award. She was also gifted a stipend from the National Library of Medicine to attend a National Public Library conference, where she was able to share her approach with librarians across the nation doing similar work.

A variety of classes are offered throughout the year including goat yoga, dance fitness, warning signs of Alzheimer’s and more.

To learn more about all the free programs available and see a suggested list of books visit kentonlibrary.org.

Kenton County Public Library