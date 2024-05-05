NKY Chamber, KY-MEP to offer interactive leadership series for manufacturing, logistics professionals

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce is collaborating with the Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership to offer a new, four-part leadership series for professionals in the manufacturing and logistics fields.

The half-day interactive sessions will take place May 31, June 7, June 14 and June 21 and will be led by certified John Maxwell trainer and presenter, Dr. Eric Keeling, director of Leadership and Workforce at the Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership and CEO and founder of the Center of Innovation and Influence. The series will focus on topics designed to help attendees build and improve communication styles, coaching abilities, and create sustainable, positive cultures that promote a growth mindset and high-performing teams.

“Manufacturing and logistics are among the top industry sectors in the Commonwealth and it’s vital that we nurture leadership within these fields,” said Brent Cooper, president and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We’re excited to partner with Kentucky Manufacturing Extension Partnership to offer this new series and to provide programming that will help participants hone their leadership skills and drive positive change within their organizations.”

The series will include the following sessions:

May 31: Communication Styles that Build Culture (Maxwell DISC)

This foundational DISC assessment identifies behavioral traits based on personality and how those traits interact with and impact teams in the workplace. June 7: Communication that Cultivates Teams

This interactive session is designed to improve communication skills among teams. June 14: Managing Up

This session is invaluable to emerging leaders who want to develop solid footing for influencing others. June 21: Communication that Connects – Building & Motivating Your Team

This session prepares participants for connecting with employees by asking profound questions, investing in relationships and achieving trust within your team through transparent communication and actions that support that communication.

Each half-day session will run 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and take place in the St. Elizabeth Boardroom at the Northern Kentucky Chamber offices located at 300 Buttermilk Pike, Suite 330, in Ft. Mitchell.

Registration, which includes all four sessions, is $500 for NKY Chamber Members, $600 for future members. The deadline to register is Thursday, May 30. To register visit NKYChamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce