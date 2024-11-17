Lung cancer survivor Luann Beeson speaks out about early detection; Governor’s proclamation tomorrow

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

When Governor Andy Beshear signs a proclamation for Lung Cancer Awareness Month tomorrow morning in the state Capitol, a very special NKY woman will be among those lung cancer survivors recognized.

Luann Beeson is more than proud to be there — she is alive and breathing and speaking out with every breath left in her thriving body: Please get early testing.

Luann Beeson was the 500th lung cancer discovered through St. Elizabeth’s Lung Cancer Screening Program, the early detection program championed by Dr. Michael Gieske who says early detection is the key to almost “no deaths” from lung cancer.

Luann has lived in Crittenden with her husband, a Mubea supervisor, for 12 years. They have two adult daughters. She grew up in Detroit and was a smoker who tried quitting many times.

Despite the fact that her mother, stepmother, and first husband all died of lung cancer, she never thought about getting screened herself. She never “felt” she needed it.

When her girlfriend — who was not a smoker — told her about getting an early detection screening from St. Elizabeth’s and urged her to do it too, she agreed.

Luann — who now speaks wherever and whenever she can about early screening — went for her screening, she met Dr. Gieske, whom she describes as a “miracle worker.”

Dr. Gieske says the miracle in the equipment, technolgy, and specialists at St. Elizabeth Health’s Lung Cancer Center who can detect the smallest possible sign of early cancer — and can cure it nearly every time, before it advances to a death sentence. There is no cure for advanced lung cancer.

Luann’s was the “smallest cancer’ ever found, she says — a tiny spot on the upper part of her left lung. She says the discovery process was painless in every way, no poking or prodding, and took just minutes. The discovery concluded it was not in her lymph nodes. She considered her options.

“Boy, when you say ‘lung cancer,’ that will stop anybody,” she said. “At first, I thought ‘I’m going to die,’ and I was reluctant to tell my family. But I opted for surgery — to robotically remove the upper part of my lung.

“I have been 100% cancer free since then — and I no longer smoke.”

Though smoking is the top cause of lung cancer, you don’t have to be a smoker to have it. (Radon is the top culprit in non-smokers’ lung cancer deaths.)

“I want to help get the word out,” Luann says, and she does. She also continues her checkups every three months.

Her commitment to making everyone aware that early detection is the key and speaking out about it has earned notice — and her recognition at the Governor’s proclamation tomorrow is just a part of that.

