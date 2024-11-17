Sunday Read: Getting to know new CVG head, Lawrence Krauter, who succeeds Candace McGraw

Staff report

The Northern Kentucky/Cincinnati International Airport made its much-anticipated announcement this week that Lawrence J. Krauter would succeed Candace McGraw who is retiring June 30, 2025, after 15 years as CEO of the airport — and who has been a remarkable example of community leadership and involvement.

Krauter will start at CVG in March to assure a smooth transition to his leadership.

See the NKyTribune’s earlier story on the announcement. It includes his distinguished background and an impressive rundown on an inpressive career and a host of awards and recognitions.

Krauter is a 36-year veteran of the airport industry and currently serves as CEO of Spokane’s (Washington) Airport System, a role he has filled since 2011.

To help us get to know him a bit better and learn why airports and the aviation industry are his passion and life’s work, CVG has provided this Q&A:

Why did you choose a career in airport leadership?

During my early childhood, my father traveled often for work, and I remember the excitement of being at the airport to see him off or to welcome him home. There was always so much activity, and the hustle and bustle of workers and passengers made a big impression on me that the airport was an important place.

I was also able to fly with my dad from time to time on some of his trips, and I recall being brought up to the cockpit of an Eastern Airlines 727 to meet the flight crew and receive my plastic wings.

When I was 11 years old, I announced that I would attend Ohio State University and major in aviation. I had always been interested in public service, as well as city and regional planning, so a career in airport management combined all of those passions. Airports are incredibly complex organizations that must be safe, efficient and financially viable.

I have told people many times, in addition to being a leader, I am a serious public servant and a serious business person.

What has been your proudest professional accomplishment?

After 36 years serving in the industry, that is a difficult question to answer as there have been many of those moments. For me, it is about helping people to achieve their professional goals and to be the absolute best that they can be. That translates to the entire airport team being renowned for their abilities and for what we can deliver as a team. I am also proud of developing leaders in the airport management profession.

This is followed closely by achieving substantial job creation and economic impact at the airports I have served. A job is the pathway to prosperity and a good life, and supporting regional economic development is something that I have excelled at and enjoy.

Finally, I will add that I enjoy solving complex challenges, whether that is in terms of delivering world-class facilities and service or achieving legislative goals. The opportunity to work in such an intellectually demanding role and to be recognized as a leader in the airport management profession is very satisfying.

What excites you most about the future of the aviation industry?

Two things. Airport development is economic development, and aviation can serve as a catalyst for so much more investment in a region, as well as enabling new opportunities through achieving greater connectivity on a global basis.

Airports are just at the beginning of being recognized and understood for the true businesses that they are as opposed to being thought of as utilities.

‘Airport Cities’ will continue to develop around innovative transportation and logistics solutions that are driven by airports and their business partners. The airports that achieve this faster will break into new levels of prosperity for their communities.

The second thing that excites me are the people that make the vision happen and the excitement around recruiting top talent into the industry, retaining that talent, upskilling that talent, developing leaders and creating a team environment that allows growth and drives outsized results.

Tell us a little about your family.

I have a wonderful and supportive spouse, Robin, and we have been married for over 22 years.

She is an accomplished insurance industry professional and an incredible mother to our daughter, Lauren, who is in her senior year at Cal Poly majoring in animal science with the goal to become a veterinarian.

We also have an Australian Shepherd named Kalla and an Orange Tabby cat named Scotchy that we have been housing until Lauren reclaims her when she graduates.

What do you like to do when not working?

I enjoy reading, flying general aviation aircraft (I am a single-engine land and seaplane rated pilot) and perennial gardening (Robin is in charge of annuals!).