Kentucky expands registered apprenticeships program to reach more businesses, industries

By Nadia Ramlagan

Public News Service

Kentucky is expanding its registered apprenticeship program to reach more businesses and employers, and to offer new programs in the early childhood education and child care industries.

Michelle DeJohn, deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Workforce Development, said the number of apprentices has increased to more than 6,600 across various industries statewide. She added most participants have a clear pathway to a career and increased wages.

“Among our registered apprenticeship programs here in Kentucky, we’re about an 87% retention rate,” DeJohn reported. “Those who participate in registered apprenticeship either stay with their registered apprenticeship sponsor or stay in that particular industry.”

Rising apprenticeships come at a time when more employers are considering skills-based hiring over degrees. In January 2024, 52% of U.S. Indeed job postings did not mention any degree requirement, up from 48% in January 2019.

Registered apprenticeships are collaborations between employers and the Kentucky Career Center’s Office of Employer and Apprenticeship Services, the agency charged with approves apprenticeships, and ensures they meet certain standards.

DeJohn noted each apprenticeship is unique to the field and employer.

“Many times it includes classroom instruction but it also could include remote instruction, one-on-one instruction,” DeJohn explained. “The career pathway is customized to meet the employer’s needs and the employer or the business drives the design of the program.”

DeJohn noted Kentucky has steadily increased the types of apprenticeships offered.

“We are one of the first states to start a principal apprenticeship through Fayette County Public Schools; through Western Kentucky University, to painters and the skilled trades,” DeJohn recounted.

The number of apprentices has doubled over the past decade to more than 646,000 nationwide, and programs have expanded beyond construction trades, according to federal data.