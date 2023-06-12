Juneteenth annual celebration to be held at Lincoln Grant Scholar house in Covington on Saturday

The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission’s (NKCAC) Fatherhood and Lincoln Grant Scholar House programs will partner with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to host a Juneteenth Celebration on Saturday, June 17 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at NKCAC’s Lincoln Grant Scholar House (824 Greenup Street, Covington)

An annual commemoration of African-American emancipation, the Juneteenth celebration invites the community to join NKCAC clients and residents, and St. Elizabeth Healthcare, for an inspirational gathering.

“Juneteenth is such an important moment in history that should be acknowledged and celebrated,” said Catrena Bowman, NKCAC Executive Director. “NKCAC is excited to partner with St. Elizabeth Healthcare to honor Juneteenth and provide a space for the Northern Kentucky region to access resources while engaging in some fun and fellowship.”

While the celebration at Lincoln Grant Scholar House and neighboring Randolph Park targets single parents, the event is free and open to the public. The celebration will feature food, games, and music, and will also include vendor booths for community resources and social service agencies to provide information about their services.

“St. Elizabeth Healthcare is honored to co-host this celebration in support of the observance of Juneteenth,” said Tracy Stokes, St. Elizabeth’s Senior Consultant for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. “It’s a great occasion to connect with one another, while reflecting on African American history and honoring its role in our city’s – and our nation’s – cultural heritage.”

Juneteenth is the oldest known commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States. On June 19, 1865, General Gordon Granger announced that slaves in Texas were free by order of the President of the United States. The announcement came two and a half years after President Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation – which had become official January 1, 1863. Although celebrated throughout the U.S. since 1865, Juneteenth has been more widely observed since the Civil Rights Movement, providing a platform for the promotion of diversity and an opportunity for education about the sacrifices and challenges endured by enslaved Americans in their struggle for freedom.

Also, there will be a Juneteenth ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda to honor the strength and courage of African Americans and the contributions they have made to the country.

Governor Beshear will sign a proclamation officially declaring June 19, 2023, as Juneteenth in Kentucky.

“This is an important day in our history as Americans – one where we stand united in acknowledging the end of our nation’s greatest injustice,” said Gov. Beshear. “And while we’ve made progress, we must acknowledge that we still have a long way to go for true equality. We must not hide from our history, even the parts that are painful. We must learn from it and make progress for a better tomorrow.”