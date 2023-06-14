Mike Tussey: Happy Flag Day today as we salute Old Glory

Across the USA we take the time to celebrate the symbol of our nation’s history and freedom. We celebrate our love for America and fly our flag all over this great nation.

We do this to show our patriotism and great thanks for all those who died so that we may enjoy our way of life today.

It all began June 14, 1777 when by resolution the Second Continental Congress adopted the flag of United States.

It was mandated that the new flag will show 13 alternating red and white stripes and that the union will be shown by 13 stars, white on a blue field.

Betsy Ross a young woman of Philadelphia would be given the task of creating the new flag pursuant to Congress’s design. The rest is history.

The Betsy Ross House today is an American landmark located on Arch Street in Philadelphia a few blocks from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a proclamation that officially established that the date of June 14 would be Flag Day. June 14, 1937, Pennsylvania became the first State to celebrate Flag Day as State Holiday.

America loves parades and having one on Flag Day back in 1909 in Fairfield, Washington gave them the nationwide honor of holding the oldest continuing parade on June 14 since 1950.

For the record, the universal custom is to display the Flag only from sunrise to sunset on buildings and on stationery flagstaff. If you wish to fly your flag at night, it should have a spotlight solely dedicated to light up the flag.

Keep in mind, our American flag is more than just a piece of fabric, it’s a symbol of our country’s rich history of being the greatest nation in the world.

So many brave men and women gave of themselves for our freedom and country that has shaped the world we live in today.

As such, our Flag should always be treated with the upmost care and respect. In fact, there is a huge litany of conditions that define “flag etiquette” policies in regard to such situations as half mast etc. For many of us, we still have those vivid moments while back in grade school to high school, we stood and in unison, recited the pledge of allegiance to our flag.

Across America even today at sporting events, civic meetings and gatherings; we still stand and face the flag for the rendering of our national anthem.

There are many key photos in our American history, but perhaps the most moving and famous photo is that of the raising of our flag at Iwo Jima in 1945.

In fact, that photo was taken by Joe Rosenthall at Iwo Jima’s Mount Suribachi February 23, 1945 and subsequently won the Pulitzer Prize. It’s a good bet you have seen the famous photo many times or maybe even a movie that depicted the rising of Old Glory by 5 Marines and a Navy Corpsman.

The breathtaking award winning photo of 1945 inspired a 32-foot high Memorial of the 6 flag raisers of Old Glory on a 60 foot bronze flagpole. Since 1961, this magnificent Memorial stands today at the entrance of Arlington National Cemetery.

For many of us, we have had members of our families who have served our country overseas and at home in the United States military over the many past decades or even today.

Make no mistake, these American heroes know full well and understand the very meaning of flying OLD GLORY. I remember vividly, my uncles serving in WWII, my brother Don in Korea, my brother Rik in Viet Nam and what our flag meant to them. That patriotism rubbed off on me then and still does today with the memory of a large flag we flew on our front porch.

During those war years along with Memorial Day, Flag Day and July 4, Old Glory never missed a day. The flag had 48 stars and every time we flew it, you could feel a huge sense of pride by us all as we watched in blow in the wind. I am very proud to say that very flag is here in my home today. There is not a day goes by that I don’t look and think of the very meaning of what it means to all Americans.

Here at our home in Florence, we fly two small flags That’s so fitting because our street is aptly named LIBERTY COURT. Across the street, a huge thanks goes to our neighbors, Drew and Cyndy Hook who proudly fly OLD GLORY at the tip top of a large pole on their beautiful lawn every day.

It’s very inspiring to see that beautiful sight as you enter Liberty Court especially when the wind gently puts our flag in motion on a bright sunny day.

So, the calendar says its… Wednesday, June 14 and its Flag Day.

If you have a flag and forgot to fly it today, take a few moments, get it out and let it fly in the precious wind of our country, the United States of America. FLY HIGH OLD GLORY. We love you.