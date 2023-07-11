BCM’s NKY History hour to celebrate 100th episode, centennial of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky

Behringer-Crawford Museum has been bringing Northern Kentucky history into peoples homes via Zoom since May of 2020. Introduced as a way for people to connect during the global pandemic, NKY History Hour has featured authors, scholars, historians and more sharing their knowledge and love for the past with their community.

As BCM approaches its 100th episode, another local nonprofit, The Northern Kentucky Council of St. Vincent de Paul celebrates a centenary milestone of its own; one hundred years of serving neighbors in need.

Formally recognized as an operating ministry in the Diocese of Covington in 1923, NKSVDP provides financial assistance and basic needs for those who are struggling to make ends meet. Join Karen Zengel, Executive Director of NKSVDP, July 12 to hear about the evolution and growth of this important outreach who served 44,000 people in NKY last year alone.

Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum online.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page. All recordings of past episodes can be viewed at www.bcmuseum.org.

Karen Zengel is the executive director for St. Vincent de Paul NKY. After 18 years in market research, she made the transition to St. Vincent de Paul in 2017, ready to use her skillset from the professional world to help others within her community. As an active member of the Northern Kentucky Safety Net Executive Committee, Zengel thrives on leveraging the unique gifts of individuals to maximize their impact through partnerships and collaboration. Zengel lives in Alexandria, KY with her husband Don and three children.

NKY History Hour programs take place every other Wednesday evening and are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

Behringer-Crawford Museum