Losing Lucky Band brings energetic five-piece ensemble to Music@BCM amphitheater Thursday

The Losing Lucky Band will bring their energetic five-piece group to Behringer-Crawford Museum’s Music@BCM stage Thursday, featuring popular hits by the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, Adele and more.

Losing Lucky has performed in various local live music venues, bars and restaurants since they formed in 2016. Comprised of Jeff Thomas on guitar and vocals, Angie Holt and Diane Burns on lead and background vocals, Jim Pross on ukulele, bass guitar and vocals and David Hook on percussion/drums, the band promises to take guests on a musical journey with their beautiful renditions of a wide variety of songs near and dear to all of us.

Behringer-Crawford Museum is committed to meeting the needs of guests and creating an enjoyable experience for all. With limited seating/chairs available, guests are encouraged to bring folding chairs or blankets. If you are unable to bring/carry a chair for seating, please ask a staff member for assistance.

Music@BCM takes place every Thursday through July 24. Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheater, located at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, in Covington. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7 to 9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $7 for adults, $5 for members and youth ages 13-18 and free for children 12 and under. Adult beverages will be available for purchase. Concert-goers can purchase food from a local food truck each week on site.

The performances will also be recorded and available at a later date on the museum’s YouTube channel.

For more information, call 859-491-4003 or visit www.bcmuseum.org.

Behringer-Crawford Museum