Big Bone Lick’s Salt Festival set for October 20-22, showcases pioneer lifeways

Experience a glimpse into the past at Big Bone Lick State Historic Site in Boone County during the 39th annual Salt Festival Oct. 20-22.

The three-day event showcases pioneer lifeways, Native American drumming and dancing, salt making, spear and tomahawk throwing, storytelling, live music, crafts, food, and more. Eventgoers can also experience the park museum, active salt springs and the bison herd, the park’s living link to Kentucky’s early history.

The Salt Festival is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

General admission is $10 for adults (13 and up), $5 for children (6-12), and free for children five and under. Tickets are available for purchase online.

For educators, School Day is returning to this year’s event. Preregistered schools receive a discounted admission rate for Friday, Oct. 20. However, schools must preregister by Oct. 11.

Big Bone Lick State Historic Site is recognized as the birthplace of American vertebrate paleontology, due to its significant role in the development of scientific thought regarding extinction and the relationship between geology and paleontology.

In 2009, the U.S. Department of the Interior selected Big Bone Lick State Historic Site as one of 582 National Natural Landmarks in the country.

The 512-acre park features a bison herd, campground, museum and gift shop.

The park is located 22 miles southwest of Covington on KY 338, just off U.S. 42-127 and Interstate 71/75. If you are using a navigation program, the street address is 3380 Beaver Rd., Union.

For additional information on the 39th Annual Salt Festival, visit the festival’s website.

Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.