CBC’s annual dinner, ‘Finding Your Way, to honor Patrick Hughes Thursday; aiming for 500 attendees

Covington Business Council’s Annual Dinner will be held 5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, at the Northern Kentucky Convention Center. It is the organizations’ largest fundraising event, and organizers are aiming for 500 attendees.

The theme,“Finding Your Way,” serves as a nod to all the development that is changing the landscape of Northern Kentucky’s largest city on the Riverfront.

With the Covington Central Riverfront Project taking shape along 23 acres formerly occupied by the Internal Revenue Service and the CBC’s timely effort with meetNKY and the City of Covington to create wayfinding and signage along Madison Avenue from the riverfront to the Central Business District, the Council will provide an update on its work in 2023 to demonstrate its accountability to member companies and community stakeholders.

Its coveted Founder Award, to an individual who has and is providing “meritorious service in advancing the economic well-being of Covington, will go to Patrick Hughes, partner of DBL Law for his community work. His credentials include helping to bring the DBL firm and its 100-attorney headquarters to Covington.

Hughes has also been instrumental in structuring the legal contracts for many of the City’s leading development projects. He serves other leading NKY growth agencies in a volunteer capacity including the NKY Chamber, BE NKY, and the Catalytic Development Fund. Hughes is involved in the community from a charity standpoint, serving on several nonprofit boards and currently serving as the President of his Historic Licking Riverside Neighborhood Association Group.

Tables of ten, half tables, or individual tickets can be purchased here.