Edgewood makes merry for Christmas, welcomed Santa and celebrated with a party

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

The city of Edgewood welcomed Santa Claus and all his magic on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, as is the tradition in the city.

Families brought their children, dressed up for the first holiday party of the year, and as soon as they walked through the door of the Liberty Hall (formerly the Senior Center) and saw the balloons and the decorations their eyes lit up, because now it was truly a party.

Tables were set up and decorated, and everywhere people looked they could see festive Christmas trappings. There were mechanical elves, in the process of loading the sleigh, and reindeer, including Rudolf with his bright red nose, just chilling cheerfully in their stable, and nodding encouragingly to the children.

“We have had the characters for many years, and the children really love them!” said Mayor John Link.

The children colored pictures and made crafts which were on the table when they arrived. There was hot chocolate and cookies, and special places where the families could pose for special pictures to remember the occasion.

But soon the children were shepherded out the front door to the dark Christmas tree. As they went out, Awtnot the elf, and many helpers doled out handfuls of magic dust that sparkled in the dim light.

Then, as they looked to the road, they saw lights and heard sirens and they knew Santa and Mrs. Claus were on their way.

The firetruck pulled up in the driveway, and Mayor Link greeted the red clad couple as they climbed down.

Santa led the children and parents in some Christmas carols and then counted down, telling the children to toss their magic dust at the tree to make it light up, and it did.

Then the families went inside and lined up to let the kids tell Santa exactly what they wanted to see under the tree on Christmas morning.

Belinda Nitschke, the city clerk, remembered when, about ten or more years ago, there used to be a chili cook-off contest, with residents submitting crock pots with their best and most flavorful chili for other residents to sample and rate.

“Due to the Health Department regulations, the chili cook off had to be canceled,” she recalled.

In years past there was also a matchbox car racetrack, where children brought their cars and had a chance to see which one was the fastest.

Those activities are gone, but a lot of others have taken their place, and the city helps their residents get into the Christmas spirit.