A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky names 2023 annual award winners

Dec 12th, 2023 · 0 Comment

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky presented its annual awards recently at Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills

“We are extremely proud of our 2023 award winners,” said Brian Miller, BIA’s executive vice president. “They embody the spirit of leadership, excellence in volunteerism, dedication to their trade and a lifelong passion for improving the lives of others in the construction industry.

“Each one of these special individuals represents outstanding examples of what all industry leaders should aspire to be. Whether they are being honored for their works over the last year, or for a lifetime accumulation of success, they are to be applauded, held up as outstanding examples among their peers, and congratulated for the recognition of their efforts.”

The Award Recipients are:

Donald M. Wiedeman Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob Schroder, Arlinghaus Builders

Bob Schroder (right), Arlinghaus Builders, is presented the Donald M. Wiedeman Lifetime Achievement Award by 2024 President Matt Curtin, Paul Hemmer Company. (Photo from BIA)

Builder of the Year: Ben Taylor, Drees Homes

Ben Taylor (right), Drees Homes, is presented the Builder of the Year award by Immediate Past President Chris Cook, TKOR Holdings. (Photo from BIA)

Associate of the Year: Dan Riegler, Riegler Blacktop

Dan Riegler (right), Riegler Blacktop, is presented the Associate of the Year Award by Caitlin Skaggs immediate past associate president, Distributed Data Solutions. (Photo from BIA)

Janis Beard Membership Award: Caitlin Skaggs, Distributed Data Solutions

Caitlin Skaggs (middle), Distributed Data Solutions, is presented the Janis Beard Annual Membership Award by Janis Beard (left) and immediate past president Chris Cook, TKOR Holdings. (Photo from BIA)

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education and political action.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky


Related Posts

Leave a Comment

© Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism. All rights reserved.