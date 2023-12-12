Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky names 2023 annual award winners

The Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky presented its annual awards recently at Summit Hills Country Club in Crestview Hills

“We are extremely proud of our 2023 award winners,” said Brian Miller, BIA’s executive vice president. “They embody the spirit of leadership, excellence in volunteerism, dedication to their trade and a lifelong passion for improving the lives of others in the construction industry.

“Each one of these special individuals represents outstanding examples of what all industry leaders should aspire to be. Whether they are being honored for their works over the last year, or for a lifetime accumulation of success, they are to be applauded, held up as outstanding examples among their peers, and congratulated for the recognition of their efforts.”

The Award Recipients are:

Donald M. Wiedeman Lifetime Achievement Award: Bob Schroder, Arlinghaus Builders

Builder of the Year: Ben Taylor, Drees Homes

Associate of the Year: Dan Riegler, Riegler Blacktop

Janis Beard Membership Award: Caitlin Skaggs, Distributed Data Solutions

The mission of the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky is to promote and enhance the integrity and visibility of the construction industry and the members of the organization through advocacy, communication, education and political action.

Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky