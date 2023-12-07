Covington Catholic High School to induct 42nd Athletic Hall of Fame Class January 17

Coving Catholic High School has announced the 42nd Athletic Hall of Fame Dinner and Induction will be held January 17, 2024 at the Gardens of Park Hills.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. with hors d’oeuvres, snacks, and beer, wine and mixed drinks available. A buffet dinner will be served at 7p.m. with the induction ceremonies to follow at approximately 8:00 p.m.

A special video presentation of all past and current inductees will take place from 6 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Again this year, Joe Danneman, of the Class of 1998, will serve as the Master of Ceremonies.

Tickets are $50 for adults and $25.00 for students, and available for purchase at www.covcath.org.

This year’s inductees include:

Covington Catholic High School