Leadership Kentucky graduated its Class of 2023 which includes three NKyians

Leadership Kentucky graduated its Class of 2023 and participants chose classmate Carlos E. Sanchez to receive the 2023 Lisa Murrell Award.

Since 1985, Leadership Kentucky graduates have brought an enlightened and informed perspective to their communities and companies, serving as important catalysts in the unified effort to Improve our State.

At the graduation ceremony, Leadership Kentucky announced Carlos E. Sanchez as the recipient of the 2023 Lisa Murrell Award. Sanchez is President of AT&T Kentucky. The Lisa Murrell Award is presented annually in honor and loving memory of Lisa Murrell, a member the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2008. The recipient of the award is a current class member who embodies the spirit of Lisa: Courage, Compassion, Dedication, and Selflessness. The recipient is chosen by fellow classmates.

In choosing Sanchez, his classmates described him as…“A friend to everyone and thoughtful in all he does. Having lived in Kentucky for just slightly over a year, he has taken significant steps to get to know our state, learn about our issues, and engage with stakeholders. May we all be a little more like Carlos – kind, helpful, hopeful, and grateful.”

“I have had the pleasure to spend the last seven months with these leaders and have been so impressed with their engagement, leadership skills, and interest in learning about our Commonwealth with its numerous opportunities as well as challenges,” says Janice Way, president. “Through the Leadership Kentucky program, they have gained tremendous insight, experienced Kentucky in a unique way, and built lasting relationships that will serve them well for many years to come. And, this year, we had the opportunity to recognize one of our state’s leaders, Carlos, and we look forward to witnessing his impact in the years to come.”

The class of 2023 included 52 participants, including four NKyians, representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following:

• Kim Baker – Jefferson County – Kentucky Performing Arts

• John Bevington- Franklin County – LGE-KU

• Heather Campbell – Jefferson County – Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels

• Colleen Chaney – Madison County – Eastern Kentucky University

• John Cox – Fayette County – Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

• Douglas Craddock, Jr. – Jefferson County – University of Louisville

• Tiffany Craft – Letcher County – City of Whitesburg

• Darrin Croucher – Woodford County – Thoroughbred Engineering

• Lee Crume – Kenton County – BE NKY

• Tokwiny Da-Thong – Jefferson County – Amazon

• William Downey – Jessamine County – R. J. Corman Railroad Group

• Jennifer Fraker – Oldham County – Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education

• Chris Francis – Boone County – KY/WV YMCA State Alliance

• Heather Gate – Warren County – Connected Nation

• Abbie Gilbert – Jefferson County – Humana

• John Hampton – Fayette County – Acrisure, LLC dba GCH Insurance

• Dalton Hatfield – Fayette County – Appalachian Regional Healthcare

• Ben Haydon – Fayette County – Goodwill Industries of Kentucky

• Amanda Henson – Oldham County – Healthcare Executive

• Debra Hess – Pike County – Community Trust Bank, Inc.

• Jill Horn – Jefferson County – Brown-Forman

• Ashley Ireland – Calloway County – Murray State University

• Jeremy Jarvi – Jefferson County – LouCity & Racing Foundation

• Timothy Johnson – Fayette County – United Way of the Bluegrass

• Kandi Justice – Pike County – Pikeville Medical Center

• Julie Kirkpatrick – Boone County – meetNKY/Northern Kentucky CVB

• Justin Lane – Montgomery County – Kentucky American Water

• Blake Layfield – Marion County – Maker’s Mark

• Dorothy Lockhart – Fayette County – CHI – Joseph Health Partners

• Daniel Maloney – Jefferson County – Louisville Zoo

• Jeremy Mattox – Scott County – Kentucky Court of Justice

• Haley McCoy – Madison County – Kentucky Association for Economic Development

• Stephanie McMahan – Madison County – US Bank

• Anne-Tyler Morgan – Fayette County – McBrayer PLLC

• Ben Mudd – Marion County – Pharmacists’ Association

• Jennifer Nachreiner – Jefferson County – Aetna Better Health of Kentucky

• Chris Nation – Jefferson County – RunSwitch PR

• Katherine North – Jefferson County – Kentucky Association of Health Plans

• Steven Phillips – McCreary County – Lumber King, Inc.

• Aaron Poynter – Russell County – Putting Kentuckians First and Reentry with the Kentucky Office of Adult Education and the Education and Labor Cabinet

• Chris Purvis – Oldham County – Cherry Bekaert LLP

• Janet Ratliff – Rowan County – Morehead State University

• Carlos Sanchez – Oldham County – AT&T Kentucky

• Robert Simmons – Kenton County – EGC Construction

• Camden Skidmore – Fayette County – South Central Bank

• Jared Smith – Fayette County – Piper-Smith

• Megan Stith – Meade County – Elizabethtown Community and Technical College

• Amy Stroud – Pulaski County – Forcht Broadcasting Radio & Digital

• Judy Vaughn – Estill County – Estill County Cooperative Extension

• Mackenzie Wallace – Jefferson County – Alzheimer’s Association

• Jeremy Whitmore – Calloway County – Calloway County Tourism Commission

• John Willoughby – Floyd County – East Kentucky Network, LLC

Leadership Kentucky joins together a diverse group of leaders, with a variety of career accomplishments and volunteer activities, to gain insight into complex issues facing the state. In a series of seven monthly, three-day sessions held at various locations throughout the state, participants meet with Kentucky leaders and explore the state’s resources and opportunities. The leadership curriculum educates participants on Kentucky’s rich cultural heritage and unique diversity.

The year’s program ran June through December and took the class across the state: Berea in June, Louisville in July, Paducah/Eddyville in August, Somerset in September, Bowling Green in October, Northern Kentucky in November, and Central Kentucky in December. The sessions covered topics ranging from business and economic development, racial equity and social justice, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare, agriculture, and government.

Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2024 will be available online at in January 2024.