Horizon Community Funds accepting letters of intent for ’24 Community Impact Funds until January 31

A reminder: the portal to submit letters of intent for the Horizon Community Funds’ 2024 Community Impact Fund grants closes Wednesday, January 31, at 11:59 p.m.

To be eligible, nonprofits must be serving one of the three counties of Boone, Campbell, or Kenton in Northern Kentucky.

For the initial stage of the process, nonprofits are asked to describe their funding proposal, including purpose, amount of funding requested, and desired impact.

Please reach out to Mary Kate Vanderglas at mvanderglas@horizonfunds.org or 859.292.2849 with any questions.

The grant portal is here.

Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky will award $100,000 from its Community Impact Fund in 2024. This is the largest Community Impact Fund grant cycle since Horizon Community Funds was founded in 2017.

“Through the Community Impact Fund, we have had been able to fund innovative and critical work being done to support Northern Kentucky,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We look forward each year to learning more about the projects local nonprofits are implementing and are excited to have even more funds to grant out this coming year.”