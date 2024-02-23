Horizon Community funds names three to Council of Trustees: Mickey Fritz, Lauren Huizenga, Jim Eubel

The Council of Trustees that governs Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky had named three new council members: Mickey Fritz, Lauren Huizenga, and Jim Uebel.

“The three remarkable individuals are great additions to our Council of Trustees,” said Nancy Grayson, Horizon Community Funds President and CEO. “We look forward to the new insight they will bring to the table and are grateful for their willingness to help us move Northern Kentucky forward.”

For the past 15 years, Mickey Fritz has been a partner of The Dempsey Fritz practice at Baird, an employee-owned financial services firm. His practice is built around a financial planning process to help individuals and businesses identify and improve their current financial position. Prior to Baird, Mickey worked in public accounting at VonLehman & Company where he developed his foundation to create successful outcomes for his clients. Mickey’s passion for helping others does not stop with his practice. He is dedicated to actively helping to better the Northern Kentucky Community. As a lifelong resident of Northern Kentucky, Mickey has held different leadership positions within various organizations.

Lauren Huizenga is General Counsel and Senior Vice President of Wendal Inc. and its affiliated companies including Connetic Ventures. She oversees all legal and HR matters within the various entities and has extensive experience in contract negotiations, mergers and acquisitions, venture funding, and corporate governance. Lauren also serves as the Corporate Secretary to the Wendal Inc. Board of Directors.

Jim Uebel is a lifelong Northern Kentuckian who has spent his entire banking career of almost 40 years in and around the Northern Kentucky area 10 years of that at the Bank of Kentucky and now almost nine years as an Executive Vice President and Northern Kentucky Market President of Central Bank and Trust Co.

“We could not be more pleased to welcome Lauren, Jim, and Mickey to our Council of Trustees,” said Mary Zalla, Chair of Horizon Community Funds’ Council of Trustees. As this organization grows and continues to expand its positive impact on our beloved Northern Kentucky community, it is important that we bring on new talent to serve alongside our current rockstar and dedicated trustees and staff. I am looking forward to working with each of them.”

To view the full list of council members, please visit horizonfunds.org/our-team.

Horizon Community of Funds

