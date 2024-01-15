Interact for Health Rural Investment Strategy to offer $1 million in grant funding to region’s rural counties

Interact for Health on Tuesday launched a Rural Investment Strategy, an investment in building community-driven change through funding and collaboration in the 14 counties in the organization’s service area that are identified as rural. This includes the following counties:

• Kentucky (Bracken, Gallatin, Grant, Pendleton) • Indiana (Dearborn, Franklin, Ripley, Switzerland, Ohio) • Ohio (Clermont, Brown, Adams, Clinton, Highland)

A total of $1M is planned for 2024 for rural grantmaking and other community investments. This dedicated investment is a first for the organization.

“We recognize the unique talents and needs of our rural communities and believe those closest to the problem are closest to the solutions,” said Kate Schroder, Interact for Health president and CEO. “We are excited to be more intentional in investing in our rural communities who experience many of the health challenges and inequities that result from historic underinvestment,”

The signature grant opportunity for this strategy will be the Rural Changemaker RFP. Eligible rural organizations may apply for grants between $10,000 – $100,0000. Grant applications will be evaluated quarterly for up to $800,000 annually.

An additional $200k will be available to rural communities to support event sponsorship and training opportunities. The organization is also seeking applicants for community councils in each state to inform grantmaking, training opportunities and event coordination.

Applications for the Rural Changemaker Grants and Rural Community Councils are now open. All interested individuals are encouraged to apply through Interact for Health’s at www.interactforhealth.org.

Interact for Health