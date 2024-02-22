Baker Hunt Art and Cultural Center to host second ‘Where’s Sheppy’ scavenger hunt beginning April 5

Baker Hunt Art and Culural Center will host their second “Where’s Sheppy” scavenger hunt promoting locally owned businesses throughout Covington April 5-14.

Each day during the event, a ceramic dog will be hidden at a participating Covington business, with hints to its location on the Baker Hunt Facebook and Instagram page. Whoever finds Sheppy gets to keep the collectible ceramic figure, as well as be entered into a raffle for a gift basket containing items from local businesses, including a Baker Hunt gift certificate.

Additional ways to enter the raffle will be announced on the Baker Hunt Facebook page. There will be 11 figurines hidden in total.

“Where’s Sheppy,” based on the four-legged companion to Baker Hunt founder Margaretta Baker Hunt, was created to draw attention to the many local, small businesses that make Covington so unique.

For more information, including clues, follow the Baker Hunt Facebook or Instagram, @bakerhuntart. Interested in being one of the participating businesses? Email Charity, at charity@bakerhunt.org

To learn more about Baker Hunt, visit www.bakerhunt.org.

