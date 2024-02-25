Bet on a win with the NKY Chamber’s Eggs ‘N Issues: Northern Kentucky Bets — Diving into Sports Betting

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s upcoming Eggs ‘N Issues: Northern Kentucky Bets – Diving into the Wins of Sports Betting will be Tuesday, March 19, 7:30-9 a.m. at Receptions Banquet and Conference Center in Erlanger.

It’s off to the races with the program moderated by NKY Chamber President and CEO Brent Cooper.

Lawmakers in the Commonwealth passed House Bill 551 this past year, legalizing sports betting and opening up grounds for more wagering. But the Chamber is not all horsing around, as local experts are set to dive into the realm of sports wagering in the Northern Kentucky Metro and how it is impacting the local economy and community.

Scheduled Speakers include:

• Michael Taylor – President and CEO, Turfway Park Racing & Gaming, has 20-plus years of gaming leadership experience under his belt. A background in law enforcement helped his transition into gaming with a job as Surveillance Supervisor for the Seneca Gaming Authority in New York. Prior to his move to Northern Kentucky, he worked with Delaware North in Buffalo and Empire City Casino in Yonkers.

• Jamie Eads – Executive Director, Kentucky Horse Racing Commission, began her career in the horse industry at the National Thoroughbred Racing Association and Breeders’ Cup Limited, working on both the NTRA Legislative Action Campaign and Political Action Campaign. She joined the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in 2008, climbing in rank to be named executive director by Gov. Beshear in 2022.

• Adam Koenig – owner of Koenig Public Policy and Political Consulting, has been a leading proponent of permitting sports betting in Kentucky. He was elected to the Kentucky State House of Representatives in 2006 and was the first Republican Chairman of the Licensing, Occupations and Administrative Regulations committee. Koenig’s legislative successes included bills to repeal prevailing wage, modernize Kentucky’s Workers Compensation system, allow for direct shipment of alcohol, and carring the Historical Horse Racing bill in the house.



“After years of advocating for legalized sports wagering in the Commonwealth, the Northern Kentucky Chamber is excited to hear about the significant impact it has had on our businesses and economy in the NKY Metro,” said Brent Cooper, President and CEO of the NKY Chamber. “How has House Bill 551 helped to create jobs, investment, spur tourism, contribute to our state retiree pension program, and most importantly, helped keep dollars here in the Commonwealth that were previously going to neighboring states? I’ll bet we’re going to hear all about it.”



Eggs ‘N Issues: Northern Kentucky Bets – Diving into the Wins of Sports Betting will begin with attendee check-in, breakfast and networking from 7:30-7:55 a.m. The keynote presentation and audience Q&A session will follow until 9 a.m. Registration is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $50 for future members. The YP rate is $20; Free with NKYP Event Pass. Pre-registration is required online at NKYChamber.com/eggs.