Braxton Brewing Co announces a personalized private barrel program in Fort Mitchell

Braxton Brewing Co., a local brewery with national recognition, has announced a personalized private barrel program in Fort Mitchell.

Braxton Barrel House will offer a unique experience for patrons by giving them the opportunity to create custom private barrel picks of Barrel-Aged beers.

With over 300 barrels aging in the facility, the Braxton Private Barrel Program offers a celebration of Kentucky’s rich bourbon culture while providing a one-of-a-kind experience for which the brewing company is known.

Consumers and retailers interested in the unique program can set a date for a hands-on tasting experience, pick a barrel of their choosing, and have personalized packaging that will aid in the one-of-a-kind experience. Barrels will cost an average of $2,500 to $5,000 per barrel.

“We’ve always been focused on innovating and Barrel Aging has been a huge part of our story. This year, creating one-of-a-kind experiences for our guests – both in our breweries and beyond becomes an even bigger focus,” shares Jake Rouse, Co-Founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing Co. “We’re looking forward to not only sharing but creating a unique personalized program with Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati-area beer and bourbon drinkers who love Kentucky’s culture as much as we do.”

Braxton Brewing Co. is dedicated to making a material impact on a very fast-growing beer industry. Fulfilling that promise, Braxton is creating a new experience for customers to participate in the barrel aging process. The brewery’s decision to create this program is based on the company’s desire to celebrate the deep-seated Kentucky heritage in which the company strives to cherish.

Braxton Barrel House