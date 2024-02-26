Duke Energy to celebrate Lineman Appreciation Day at Purple People Bridge April 18; public invited

Staff report

Duke Energy will celebrate Lineman Appreciation Day on Thursday April 18 with a public gathering on the Purple People Bridge in Newport 10-11 a.m.

Snapped poles and tangled power lines over a battered landscape of downed trees are the usual challenges lineworkers face after severe weather strikes, – but they are just some of the complexities to lineworkers’ already complicated work.

Lineworkers work to restore power to nearly 1 million Duke Energy customers – including essential services like hospitals, grocery stores and schools that provide meals — anytime there’s an outage.

Electricity plays an essential role in our lives.

A day is set aside each year to honor the men and women who dedicate themselves to keeping the lights on.

Thousands of Duke Energy and contract line workers are part of the Duke Energy team responsible for constructing, operating and maintaining equipment and more than 300,000 miles of power lines in Duke Energy’s service territories.

This is a very small opportunity to acknowledge and thank those who put duty and service first.