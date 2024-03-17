Educators: Kentucky Department of Education seeks recommendations for the ’24 Exemplary Educators Program

The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) is seeking recommendations of exemplary educators and leaders in the Commonwealth’s public schools to join the 2024 Kentucky Exemplary Educators Program (KEEP).

Qualified individuals selected for KEEP will receive a certificate of excellence from KDE and may be considered for other recognitions and opportunities, including invitations to sit on advisory councils and committees.



District superintendents, district curriculum and professional development supervisors, principals, representatives from teacher training institutions and other education leaders are invited to recommend up to three individuals.

Deadline is April 15.

Recommended individuals must be certified teachers, teacher specialists, assistant principals and/or principals currently serving in Kentucky’s public schools. Self-recommendations will not be accepted.

To receive the recognition, recommended individuals should be early- to mid-career professionals with at least 5 years of experience and whose contributions to education are largely unheralded, yet worthy of the spotlight. Individuals should also demonstrate all of the following:

• Exceptional educational talent as evidenced by effective and innovative instructional practices and student learning results in the classroom and school;

• Exemplary educational accomplishments and leadership beyond the classroom that provide models of excellence for the profession;

• Engaging and inspiring presence that motivates and impacts students, colleagues and the community; and

• Strong, long-range potential for professional and policy leadership.

“We invite recommendations of exemplary educators as part of our continued efforts to recognize, celebrate and honor the hard work and dedication of Kentucky’s outstanding educators,” said Interim Commissioner of Education Robin Fields Kinney. “I look forward to hearing more about the excellence that is occurring across the Commonwealth and helping to celebrate the hard work that is occurring in our classrooms and schools every day.”

Recommendations for exemplary educators should be submitted via the online KEEP recommendation form by April 15. Refer to the KEEP Information Sheet for required information and additional details about the recommendation process.