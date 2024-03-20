Mike Tussey: Can you swim? Lessons are a great idea — and so is sunscreen

While many of us were sleeping last night, the March Equinox or Spring as we know it, arrived at 11:06 p.m.

Spring’s entry into our lives coupled with Daylight Saving Time that began 10 days ago, means our days will be brighter and warmer now.

For millions, the warmer weather means millions will be around the pool and cooking out.

However, most of us don’t have a pool – if you wish to swim it’s the city pool, the lake or the beach whenever that’s feasible. Whichever the case may be, brings the question – can you swim?

It’s reported that 55% ages 15-up are estimated to be unable to swim. In fact, it reflects that 68% of women cannot swim, while 43% of men can’t swim as well.

However, according to the Red Cross 43% of women have taken swim lessons from a certified instructor while 34% of men have done the same.

Knowing how to swim can significantly reduce the risk of drowning. Swimming lessons teach you how to stay afloat and how to get to safety if an emergency should arise. You also will learn how to properly supervise children in the water and how to prevent accidents.

I have to be honest; I never learned to swim until I was 17. During my high school years classmates and friends headed to a huge nearby pool named Dreamland. I never revealed I couldn’t swim; but I went to play basketball. A refreshing shower nearby was always great for cooling off. After awhile, I had a horrible thought. What if some friends just horsing around decided to bump me into the deep water? My thoughts were I should NOT return to the pool until I learned to swim.

I contacted the YMCA and signed up for the adult classes at Ashland’s Southside Pool in mid-April. Much to my chagrin, I was the only male in a class of 11. My classmates were all middle aged women. Nevertheless, amid some kindly jokes from the ladies, we all began under our instructor, Ashland’s Football Coach – Rex Miller.

There is a huge belief that the older you get and can’t swim, the fear of water gets larger and people just shun swimming pools. However, for me that was not a problem. I was committed to learn and ready to get wet.

The first two sessions consisted of getting used to the water and learning basic fundamentals such how to use your legs etc. After about 15 days, Coach Miller told us we were going to have to cancel the remainder of the lessons due to conflicts of time and commitments. So, for our last class he told us to line up in single file by the pools edge and dive in, then swim to the ladder about 20 feet straight away.

By the way, the water was 10 feet deep.

Coach explained that after diving in you could naturally glide to the ladder, but if not, to use your arms and legs and swim toward the ladder. The ladies seem to be doing great. Now, it was my turn. I dove in with my eyes closed and a deep breath and began to swim. However, there was a huge problem. I only had that one breath of air as I dove in. Instead of going straight ahead, I made a left turn.

Coming up for air, I lost my bearings where I was, and wound up under the diving board in deep water. We had not learned the art of treading water. I opened my eyes as I begin to sink seeing the water level disappear before my eyes. I began reaching for the bottom with my feet and began to panic. Then, the two life guards in the pool grabbed my arms and swam me to poolside.

Coach Miller then explained what I did wrong and instructed me to dive in and open my eyes after surfacing and get to the ladder. I finally completed it all after about 5 times. Sadly, the lessons were incomplete and we all left with what experience we gained for the future.

Those swimming lessons as short as they were, turned out to be huge in preparing me for the rest of my quest to really swim. For the summer, I practiced on my own, learning everything I could while staying in shallow water and eventually swimming in 7 feet of water.

The years passed and with that came my experience and confidence that made swimming a great experience.

There are 5 benefits of learning how to swim, let’s find take a look:

• It can save your life.

• Great fitness – it’s a skill that will keep your fit

• Builds your confidence and self esteem

• Swimming is a gateway for inclusion where you can join family and friends socially.

• Last but not least, it’s just fun.

After learning how to swim or at least getting started, in late summer I returned to Dreamland Pool. I had learned not only to swim with some confidence, but returned to play basketball with no fear of horseplay. What I could do now was to play a game, jump into the pool to cool off and then back to the games. Bad idea! This turned out to be not only stupid, but also life threatening as well.

One sunny Saturday I left Dreamland for home late in the afternoon and shortly thereafter – it hit me. The sunburn’s pain on my shoulders and back was getting worse. The stupidity of not using a sun screen for several hours was now demanding I pay the price with extreme pain. By the time I got home, I was beginning to have chills and nausea. It was time to head to the Emergency Room at the hospital. I was diagnosed with minor sun stroke, 2nd degree burns and acute dehydration.

I spent the night in the hospital with sun burn treatment and being hydrated even through most of the next day before being released.

So, whether you head to your local pool, the lake or the beach or even just out in the hot sun, here is some solid advice: It’s essential to wear sunscreen at the pool as it will protect your skin from the dangerous Ultra Violet Rays (UV) Keep in mind, the sun is most intense between 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Use sunscreen and seek shade.

UV can damage your skin with just 15 minutes of exposure leading to wrinkles, age spots and increased risk of skin cancer. You should choose a water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher that provides broad range of protection against UV-A and UV-B rays.

Springtime is here and with that, through the coming weeks and warmer weather, brings thoughts of the pool, boat, or beach.

As far as those aforementioned swimming lessons, remember you could learn in two months or it could take much longer – it’s a very individual thing.

Swimming progress is dependent on your existing ability, fitness level, and of course if you should have a disability. Spring and Summer time is where the fun is, but, be smart and use common sense.

Have Fun.

Whatever you do – don’t forget your sunscreen.

